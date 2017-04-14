LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Hafen Rotterdam reporting record quarter in the container segment

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Hafen Rotterdam reporting record quarter in the container segment

Hafen Rotterdam reporting record quarter in the container segment
April 14
08:13 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

“Activity at the new terminals on Maasvlakte 2 is improving all the time, and shipping companies have brought back to Rotterdam substantial quantities of transhipment cargo that had been moved elsewhere in late 2015 and early 2016“, reports the Port of Rotterdam.

This is reflected in the sharp increase (+22.4%; 5.9 million tonnes) in the feeder volume. Rotterdam is thus increasingly becoming a hub for containers.

To an extent, the shipping companies also seem to be anticipating the new shipping schedules introduced in April, which are especially favourable to Rotterdam for the important connection to the Far East. It is expected to take another few months before the effect of this is really clear.

Allard Castelein, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority: “For containers, this was the best quarter ever, and March was a record month. The Rotterdam container companies have performed strongly in a market experiencing only limited growth. We shouldn’t rejoice too soon, but with the new sailing schedules which are favourable to Rotterdam taking effect this month, this looks set to be a good container year for us.”

In the first quarter of 2017, 2 percent more goods passed through the Port of Rotterdam. The total throughput volume increased to 119.3 million tonnes.

www.portofrotterdam.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
HUBShipping
Teilen

Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert 6.000 Logistikaffine fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Text translater

B2B Firmensuche ⇒ Fokus LogiMAT

B2B Firmensuche ⇒ Fokus Österreich

Text suchen

Text vorlesen

| Unser Vorleseservice erleichtert den Informationsalltag und mit nur 1 Klick startet die Vorlesefunktion für den Originaltext in Deutsch oder in Englisch.

Bestes Produkt – LogiMAT 2017

Werbefenster

Händlerbund Watch-Blog

Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert 6.000 Logistikaffine fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Presseservice-Upload

Kategorie
Add another file

Newsletter Presseservice

Fachzeitschrift LE-1-2017

ISBN: 9781366337115

Kategorien

Archive

April 2017
M D M D F S S
« Mrz    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

TWITTER

Seitenübersicht

Ihre Meinung interessiert uns ….

* Sie haben Fragen zu unserem Informationsangebot?
* Sie möchten über die B2B Firmensuche gefunden weden?
* Sie möchten Pressemitteilungen exklusiv hervorheben?
* Sie möchten Ihr Unternehmen cross medial positionieren?
* Sie möchten am eCommerce Logistik-Day dabei sein?
* So kontaktieren Sie uns.

 





Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...