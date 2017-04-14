Hafen Rotterdam reporting record quarter in the container segment

“Activity at the new terminals on Maasvlakte 2 is improving all the time, and shipping companies have brought back to Rotterdam substantial quantities of transhipment cargo that had been moved elsewhere in late 2015 and early 2016“, reports the Port of Rotterdam.

This is reflected in the sharp increase (+22.4%; 5.9 million tonnes) in the feeder volume. Rotterdam is thus increasingly becoming a hub for containers.

To an extent, the shipping companies also seem to be anticipating the new shipping schedules introduced in April, which are especially favourable to Rotterdam for the important connection to the Far East. It is expected to take another few months before the effect of this is really clear.

Allard Castelein, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority: “For containers, this was the best quarter ever, and March was a record month. The Rotterdam container companies have performed strongly in a market experiencing only limited growth. We shouldn’t rejoice too soon, but with the new sailing schedules which are favourable to Rotterdam taking effect this month, this looks set to be a good container year for us.”

In the first quarter of 2017, 2 percent more goods passed through the Port of Rotterdam. The total throughput volume increased to 119.3 million tonnes.

www.portofrotterdam.com

Source: oevz.com/en