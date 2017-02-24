LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Information evening on the power of digitalization in logistics

Februar 24
08:02 2017
As one of the largest multimodal freight centres in Austria, the port of Vienna is a powerful interface for international trade and transport routes. Together with its long-term partner Port of Hamburg, Germany’s largest seaport and one of the most important logistics hubs in Europe, the management invited to an information evening in the “Hafen Lounge” on 22 February 2017.

More than 60 participants received information on the intersectoral and supraregional developments in Vienna, Hamburg and the Hamburg Metropolitan Region. “Key Note Speaker” of the evening was Ulrich Wrage, CEO of Dakosy Datenkommunikationssystem AG. He reported on digitalization as a competitive advantage in logistics and the associated challenges.

Following the lecture, there was a lively discussion on this topic and the participants were given the opportunity to discuss and network.

www.hafenwien.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

City ViennaFreightInterfaceManagementMultimodalStadt: Hamburg
