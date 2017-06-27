Jöbstl East GmbH manages major project to Bhutan

Jöbstl East GmbH, located in Puchheim near Munich, is once again demonstrating its competence as a specialist in the special transport sector and for project processing. On behalf of a Spanish company, the forwarder handles the entire logistic and customs handling for the transport of a factory plant from Spain and the EU area to Thimpu, Bhutan.

After considering all relevant details, the customer was advised to charter an Antonov AN 124 for air freight (primarily for Heavy Cargo Collis). The other components are transported by road and rail. The fleet used ranges from 13.60 meters standard tarpaulin trucks to an 8-axle semi-low-loader with a carrying capacity of 85 tonnes. For container freight from the seaport of Rijeka, Jöbstl East organises the on-carriage from the Indian entry port via the Phuentsholing border crossing (India – Bhutan) to the point of unloading in Thimpu.

“As we can see from this order, we use the ideal combination of the transport modes road, rail, water and air for an environmentally friendly goods transport,” explains Angelika Fischer, Managing Director Jöbstl East GmbH. “We support the customer with export document production, customs processing, cargo securing and transport monitoring. The fleet is composed of GPS-monitored trucks. Logistical advice and country-specific information complete the overall concept,” Fischer adds.

Source: oevz.com/en