LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Jöbstl East GmbH manages major project to Bhutan

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Jöbstl East GmbH manages major project to Bhutan

Jöbstl East GmbH manages major project to Bhutan
Juni 27
08:00 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

Jöbstl East GmbH, located in Puchheim near Munich, is once again demonstrating its competence as a specialist in the special transport sector and for project processing. On behalf of a Spanish company, the forwarder handles the entire logistic and customs handling for the transport of a factory plant from Spain and the EU area to Thimpu, Bhutan.

After considering all relevant details, the customer was advised to charter an Antonov AN 124 for air freight (primarily for Heavy Cargo Collis). The other components are transported by road and rail. The fleet used ranges from 13.60 meters standard tarpaulin trucks to an 8-axle semi-low-loader with a carrying capacity of 85 tonnes. For container freight from the seaport of Rijeka, Jöbstl East organises the on-carriage from the Indian entry port via the Phuentsholing border crossing (India – Bhutan) to the point of unloading in Thimpu.

“As we can see from this order, we use the ideal combination of the transport modes road, rail, water and air for an environmentally friendly goods transport,” explains Angelika Fischer, Managing Director Jöbstl East GmbH. “We support the customer with export document production, customs processing, cargo securing and transport monitoring. The fleet is composed of GPS-monitored trucks. Logistical advice and country-specific information complete the overall concept,” Fischer adds.

www.joebstleast.de

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
FreightNavigationssystemRailSupport
Teilen

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Translater

Vorleseservice

Das integrierte Vorleseservice erleichtert den Informationsalltag und startet per Klick. |

b2b.logistik-express.com

verzeichnis.logistik-express.com

Fachzeitschrift Print & E-Magazin

Werbefenster

Newsletter Presseservice

Kategorien

Archive

Juni 2017
M D M D F S S
« Mai    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

TWITTER

Händlerbund Watch-Blog

Bestes Produkt – LogiMAT 2017

eCommerce Logistik-Day

Seitenübersicht

    Zahlreiche Verbände machen Front gegen Abmahnmissbrauch

Zahlreiche Verbände machen Front gegen Abmahnmissbrauch

den ganzen Artikel lesen
© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. LOGISTIK express Fachzeitschrift • Newsportal • B2B Firmensuche • eCommerce Logistik-Day
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...