Lkw Walter was well on its way also in the fiscal year 2015/16

Lkw Walter Internationale Transportorganisation AG with its headquarters in Wiener Neudorf generated a sales revenue of EUR 1.86 billion in the 2015/16 fiscal year, ending March 2016. This is an increase of EUR 150 million or 8.7 percent compared to the previous period. The profit from ordinary activities (EBT) grew by 13.9 percent or EUR 11.2 million to EUR 91.7 million. This information was reported by the NÖ Wirtschaftspressedienst press service, based on the company’s recently published financial balance.

With more than 1,500 employees, Lkw Walter Internationale Transportorganisation AG carries about 1.4 million full truck loads to their destinations in Europe, North Africa, the Middle East or Central Asia. Founded in 1924, the forwarding company is 100 percent family owned and is ranked among the 50 largest companies in Austria.

Lkw Walter Internationale Transportorganisation AG is a company of the Walter Group, which also includes the Walter Business Park in the Industriezentrum NÖ-Süd in Wiener Neudorf, the container trading company Containex as well as the companies Walter Lager-Betriebe, Walter Trailer-Rent, Walter Immobilien and Walter Immo-Real.

www.lkw-walter.at, www.wirtschaftspressedienst.at

Source: oevz.com/en