Logistics 4.0 is a top issue with Upper Austrian forwarders

Logistics 4.0 is a top issue with Upper Austrian forwarders

Logistics 4.0 is a top issue with Upper Austrian forwarders
September 29
08:00 2016
The journey is the reward – this becomes evident in Austria’s rise to the league of the world’s top ten logistics locations again. Austria is currently ranked seventh in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index (LPI).

“After place 22 in the ranking of 160 countries around the world, this a strong signal and an important indicator in the international competition of locations,” said KommR Josefine Deiser, Chairwoman of the forwarding and logistics division of the Economic Chamber of Upper Austria, at the annual meeting at the Linz Ars Electronica Center on September 27.

“With the support of the federal government, such as the introduction of a logistics officer and a permanent committee for logistics at the Ministry of Transport, a way could be found to distinguish from the average performance”, said Josefine Deiser satisfied. As number one logistics state, representatives from Upper Austria were a driver in this nationwide platform for future core areas of logistics, such as infrastructure, education and training, internationalisation, digital development of logistics and legal framework.

Upper Austria is making every effort to be one step ahead in all these developments, Josefine Deiser emphasised on the regional claim for this industry. So with industry 4.0 the development towards digitalization is fully on track – to Smart Factory and Smart Production. This implies major challenges for the trucking industry regarding the use of digitisation in logistics to further optimise the flow of goods, increase efficiency and improve the use of resources.

Josefine Deiser: “Logistics 4.0 also brings a change in the necessary skills for the companies and their employees. It is important to identify the future skills profiles and to link vocational education and training, as well as helpful services for the daily work in the companies with the right offers. ”

The trade association of Upper Austrian logisticians and forwarders is working on a development of the job description and a special training model for small and medium-sized enterprises.

www.wko.at/ooe

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
☑ WKO✅ Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0✅ Logistik: Job + Karriere✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure
✅ Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 ✅ Logistik: Job + Karriere ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure

