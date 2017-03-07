LOGISTIK express Newsportal

New UK chief for Crane

Crane Worldwide has appointed Chris Lee as managing director. He will be based at the company’s new warehouse at London Heathrow.

Lee takes over from Jason Stretton, who has been promoted to director of operations EMEIA.

“The restructure within the European region sets the foundation for our growth plans in 2017,” said Gerard Ryan, regional vice president EMEIA. “The UK market faces a number of challenging adjustments in the year ahead and I am confident that with Chris Lee’s leadership and Neil Dyson’s operational expertise, we have the right team in place to continue to build upon Crane Worldwide’s footprint throughout the UK.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

