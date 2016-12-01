NYK Line places large-scale order for reefer containers

NYK has placed an order for 4,700 additional brand-new 40-foot refrigerated containers. The delivery of the new containers commenced in November. NYK procured 5,500 of the same type of containers last year, and the average age of company’s fleet of over 40,000 reefer containers has now fallen to four years.

The new order includes 600 Controlled Atmosphere (CA) containers. The advanced technology of these CA units ensures the freshness of perishable agricultural products, such as fruits and vegetables during long ocean transits. The CA technology regulates not only the temperature within the reefer unit but also the oxygen and carbon dioxide levels. These 600 CA units will be used mainly for the transportation of fruits from Latin America to Japan and other countries in the Asian region, and then for the export of Japanese vegetables.

The demand for transportation by refrigerated containers is expected to expand at a solid pace in line with a strategy of economic growth by the Japanese government. The NYK Group will continue to proactively invest in its high-quality, competitive service in this growing field.

www.nyk.com

Source: oevz.com/en