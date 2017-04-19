LOGISTIK express Newsportal

OCEAN Alliance with optimised services for Germany and Austria

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

OCEAN Alliance with optimised services for Germany and Austria

OCEAN Alliance with optimised services for Germany and Austria
April 19
08:03 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

As a major player within the new OCEAN Alliance, the self-reported largest operating agreement in the shipping industry, the CMA CGM container shipping company is henceforth offering an even better service portfolio for the German and Austrian markets. Optimised services and now three German ports of call that are linked to the European hinterland by efficient intermodal solutions, give customers access to an extended service offering. Hence the FAL 5 service that connects Germany with Singapore, is offering the JadeWeserPort in Wilhelmshaven as an additional German port apart from Hamburg and Bremerhaven.

The services have been significantly improved in terms of both capacity and transit times. Taking nine days from Bremerhaven to Charleston the Victory service offers the fastest transit in the market on this transatlantic route, according to company reports. The Liberty service offers nine days transit from Bremerhaven to New York, and 12 days to Norfolk, hence being one of the fastest services in the market and at the same time convincing with increased capacity.

As for the Far East trades, the OCEAN Alliance’S FAL 2 service also plays a leading role. Shanghai can be reached within 31 days from Hamburg. Westbound transit time from Qingdao and Dalian to Hamburg is 36 or 38 days, respectively.

Together withOPDR, the Hamburg Short Sea expert, CMA CGM offers fast and reliable connections to Northern Europe, the Baltics, the Iberian Peninsula and the Canary Islands. In addition, regular trains are are operated between the three large ports and the cities of Munich, Nuremberg, Regensburg, Kornwestheim, Ulm, Berlin, Leipzig, Bremen, Dortmund, Cologne and Mannheim; this adds to efficient connections to and from Austria, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

Facts & figures CMA CGM in Germany

  • 6 Offices in Bremen, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and Stuttgart
  • 3 Ports: Hamburg, Bremerhaven and Wilhelmshaven
  • 21 Services
  • 22 calls per week on German Ports and additional calls of own and external Feeder services to cover all Scandinavian and Baltic regions
  • also responsible for the agencies in: Basel & Geneva in Switzerland, Bratislava in Slovakia, Praha in Czech Republic and Vienna in Austria

www.cma-cgm.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
City ViennaCMA CGMIntermodalLogistikmarktLogistikmarkt: GermanyShippingStadt: HamburgStadt: Stuttgart
Teilen

Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert 6.000 Logistikaffine fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Text translater

B2B Firmensuche ⇒ Fokus LogiMAT

B2B Firmensuche ⇒ Fokus Österreich

Text suchen

Text vorlesen

| Unser Vorleseservice erleichtert den Informationsalltag und mit nur 1 Klick startet die Vorlesefunktion für den Originaltext in Deutsch oder in Englisch.

Bestes Produkt – LogiMAT 2017

Werbefenster

Händlerbund Watch-Blog

Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert 6.000 Logistikaffine fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Presseservice-Upload

Kategorie
Add another file

Newsletter Presseservice

Fachzeitschrift LE-1-2017

ISBN: 9781366337115

Kategorien

Archive

April 2017
M D M D F S S
« Mrz    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

TWITTER

Seitenübersicht

Sie interessieren sich für unser …

+ Informationsangebot
+ Newsportal
+ Newsletter Presseservice
+ Presseservice vs. exklusives Presseservice
+ Social Media Networking
+ Portale B2B Firmensuche
+ Cross Media Mix
+ Fachzeitschrift on Demand
+ Fachzeitschrift E-Magazin
+ eCommerce Logistik-Day
+ LOGISTIK express Zertifikat

 





Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

eCommerce Logistik-Day

Schlagwörter

BRICS Staaten Freight Geschäftsführung Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Lagertechnik Jahresergebnis KEP-Dienste Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer Logistik: Facilities Logistik: Flughafen Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Vereine + Cluster Logistikmarkt Logistikmarkt: China Logistikmarkt: Deutschland Logistikmarkt: Europa Logistikmarkt: Germany Logistikmarkt: Österreich Management Marketing mylogistics News: MAN OEM Rail Region: Wien Software Stadt: Hamburg Stadt: Wien TEN Terminal Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt Transportlogistik: Spediteure Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie Verkehrszeitung Warehouse Wirtschaft
© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. LOGISTIK express Fachzeitschrift • Newsportal •B2B Firmensuche • eCommerce Logsitik-Day
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...