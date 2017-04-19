OCEAN Alliance with optimised services for Germany and Austria

As a major player within the new OCEAN Alliance, the self-reported largest operating agreement in the shipping industry, the CMA CGM container shipping company is henceforth offering an even better service portfolio for the German and Austrian markets. Optimised services and now three German ports of call that are linked to the European hinterland by efficient intermodal solutions, give customers access to an extended service offering. Hence the FAL 5 service that connects Germany with Singapore, is offering the JadeWeserPort in Wilhelmshaven as an additional German port apart from Hamburg and Bremerhaven.

The services have been significantly improved in terms of both capacity and transit times. Taking nine days from Bremerhaven to Charleston the Victory service offers the fastest transit in the market on this transatlantic route, according to company reports. The Liberty service offers nine days transit from Bremerhaven to New York, and 12 days to Norfolk, hence being one of the fastest services in the market and at the same time convincing with increased capacity.

As for the Far East trades, the OCEAN Alliance’S FAL 2 service also plays a leading role. Shanghai can be reached within 31 days from Hamburg. Westbound transit time from Qingdao and Dalian to Hamburg is 36 or 38 days, respectively.

Together withOPDR, the Hamburg Short Sea expert, CMA CGM offers fast and reliable connections to Northern Europe, the Baltics, the Iberian Peninsula and the Canary Islands. In addition, regular trains are are operated between the three large ports and the cities of Munich, Nuremberg, Regensburg, Kornwestheim, Ulm, Berlin, Leipzig, Bremen, Dortmund, Cologne and Mannheim; this adds to efficient connections to and from Austria, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

Facts & figures CMA CGM in Germany

6 Offices in Bremen, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and Stuttgart

3 Ports: Hamburg, Bremerhaven and Wilhelmshaven

21 Services

22 calls per week on German Ports and additional calls of own and external Feeder services to cover all Scandinavian and Baltic regions

also responsible for the agencies in: Basel & Geneva in Switzerland, Bratislava in Slovakia, Praha in Czech Republic and Vienna in Austria

www.cma-cgm.com

Source: oevz.com/en