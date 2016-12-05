Panalpina: Shortlisted and high-flying

Being shortlisted is always a good thing – be it in a RFQ or for awards. Being shortlisted in four freight forwarding categories by one of the industry’s most respected news outlets, informa’s Lloyd’s Loading List, is even better. And going on to win yet another award is terrific!

Panalpina was delighted to win this year’s Air Freight Solutions Provider of the Year award at the Global Freight Awards 2016 last month. The winning submission, made by Panalpina UK and Ireland, showcased Panalpina’s pioneering role in paperless freight, its capabilities in temperature-controlled shipments, and its impressive volume growth particularly with perishables and pharmaceuticals. It also demonstrated what Panalpina’s key differentiator in the market, the Charter Network, can do for air freight import and export customers. The Charter Network’s iconic bird, the wet-leased Boeing 747-8F in Panalpina livery, stops off at London Stansted Airport three times per week.

This brings us to the other three categories for which Panalpina was shortlisted at the awards in London:

Sea Freight Solutions Provider of the Year (judged “Highly Commended”)

Service Innovation Award (covering disruptive technologies such as 3D printing and Panalpina’s close research partnership with Cardiff University)

Specialists Freight Solutions Provider of the Year

Since 2013, Panalpina has succeeded in winning numerous awards. Last year, the company was awarded Project Heavy Lift Forwarder of the Year and Global Solutions Provider of the Year. In addition, Panalpina’s Daniel Irving was awarded Young Freight Forwarder of the Year.

“I couldn’t be more proud,” says Chris Cooper, Panalpina’s managing director for the UK and Ireland.

“All these awards are testimony to our expertise and strength of innovation. They also reflect the continuous great teamwork at Panalpina where a winning mix of experienced staff and young talent create and deliver exceptional solutions for our customers.”