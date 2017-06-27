LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Pentalver unveils new brand identity

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Pentalver unveils new brand identity

Pentalver unveils new brand identity
Juni 27
11:41 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

Pentalver has started rebranding its intermodal terminals and trucks with a new logo following its acquisition by Genesee & Wyoming in May.

Pentalver new brandingThe branding is based on G&W’s original orange and yellow logo created American designer Milton Glaser, who also created the “I Love NY” logo.

Pentalver has intermodal container terminals at Felixstowe, Southampton, London Gateway and Tilbury, as well as a Midlands terminal at Cannock. It also has a fleet of more than 150 trucks and vans.

G&W also acquired rail freight operator Freightliner in 2015. So far this has maintained its existing green and yellow branding.

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
FreightIntermodalRailStadt LondonTerminal
Teilen

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Translater

Vorleseservice

Das integrierte Vorleseservice erleichtert den Informationsalltag und startet per Klick. |

b2b.logistik-express.com

verzeichnis.logistik-express.com

Fachzeitschrift Print & E-Magazin

Werbefenster

Newsletter Presseservice

Kategorien

Archive

Juni 2017
M D M D F S S
« Mai    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

TWITTER

Händlerbund Watch-Blog

Bestes Produkt – LogiMAT 2017

eCommerce Logistik-Day

Seitenübersicht

    Großprojekt für JÖBSTL East in BHUTAN

Großprojekt für JÖBSTL East in BHUTAN

den ganzen Artikel lesen
© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. LOGISTIK express Fachzeitschrift • Newsportal • B2B Firmensuche • eCommerce Logistik-Day
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...