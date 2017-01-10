LOGISTIK express Newsportal

  • ✅ Portfolio: Cross Media [Werbemöglichkeiten]

Tesco takes the train from China

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Tesco takes the train from China

Tesco takes the train from China
Januar 10
16:14 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

Tesco has started using rail to import products to the UK from China.

Tesco transports goods from China to the UK

Wuhan, the city in China where the journey begins.

The Trans-Siberian Railway is over 5,700 miles and crosses eight countries, and gets goods from producer to Tesco in 26 days.

Alistair Lindsay, head of global logistics and wholesale operations, pointed out in a blog that rail was only 20 per cent of the cost of air transport and was faster than ocean.

The train service starts in Wuhan  and travels from China via Kazakhstan to Moscow. From there it goes via Belarus into central Europe where it is transhipped to lorry and driven the rest of the way to Tesco’s distribution centre on Teesside.

“The new route has opened several more options that will help us to import stock more efficiently,” said Lindsay.

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
✅ Handel: Handelsunternehmen✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten
Teilen

Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Beitrag einreichen

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Werbefenster

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

Januar 2017
M D M D F S S
« Dez    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

TWITTER

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Logistikzentrum ✅ Supply Chain Management ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie

Kategorien

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...