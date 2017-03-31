Water-side throughput volume remains stable in Austrian Danube ports

According to calculations by Statistics Austria, water-side throughput volume of all ports and docks along the Austrian section of the Danube rose by 0.6 percent to 7.5 million tonnes in 2016.

In the port of Linz the cargo volume handled in waterway transport amounted to 4.0 million tonnes, and was hence down 4.7 percent on the previous year (3.8 million tonnes). In the port of Vienna, water-side throughput volume has increased by 10.1 percent to 1.1 million tonnes. However, the port of Enns saw its volumes decreasing by 16.9 percent to 0.6 million tonnes, and the port of Krems by 12.8 percent to 0.5 million tonnes, respectively.

All other ports and docks (including dredging and offloads in the Danube basin) handled together 1.4 million tonnes of cargo, which is a year-on-year decrease of 3.2 percent compared to 2015.

www.statistik.at

Source: oevz.com/en