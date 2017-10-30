 

£100m logistics development for Manchester Airport

Oktober 30
17:04 2017
A £100 million warehouse and logistics site at Manchester Airport has been launched. The site is a build to suit logistics/warehouse development with outline planning consent for circa 1 million sq ft. The site will be capable of delivering units from 100,000 sq ft to 700,000 sq ft on the 45-acre, fully serviced site.

Angus Huntley (left) and Dan Gallagher, of Stoford Developments, launch the Icon industrial development in Manchester.

The build is part of joint venture “Icon Industrial”, a partnership between Stoford Developments and TPG Real Estate.

“This is a landmark development for the North West and also for Icon Industrial,” said Dan Gallagher, joint managing director of Stoford Developments. “It marks the exciting first development for the joint venture and also presents potential occupiers with an excellent opportunity to have a unit built to their specific requirements in a first-class location at the very heart of the Northern Powerhouse.”

“The connectivity it offers future occupiers makes it a hugely significant site in what is already a rapidly expanding logistics area at Airport City.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

