BMW Group opens new supply center at the Landshut site

On September 22, the BMW Group put into operation the new supply center in Landshut. Via the approximately 48,000 m² complex, the Lower Bavarian innovation location will be supplied with material in a highly efficient and flexible manner. In return, the BMW Group will ship components from the Landshut production to vehicle and engine plants around the world.

The utility center was developed in less than twelve months by the real estate group Goodman, which specializes in logistics real estate. The BMW Group rents the plant on a long-term basis. The logistics service provider Schnellecke Logistics received the order for the operational business.

The supply center fulfills the high sustainability standards of the partners involved. The volume of trucks around the existing factory gates is significantly reduced by the consolidation of the production materials in one location. In order to link the supply center directly to the existing factory premises, the BMW Group has invested in a two-lane underpass of the Munich-Plattling railway line.

Electric trucks and particularly low-emission routing trains, so-called factory trains, ensure a clean and quiet transfer. Modern logistics solutions are also used in the halls, which take advantage of the opportunities offered by digitization – such as autonomous transport and intelligent stacker guidance systems.

As a competence center for lightweight construction and electric mobility, the Landshut plant already plays a key role for the BMW Group. Nowhere else so much light metal, cast, plastic and carbon competence is combined in one single place. The first electric motors from the BMW Group also ran off the track there.

www.bmw.de

Source: oevz.com/en