CEVA’s Donoghue to become MD for US

22. November 2017 16:52
CEVA’s Donoghue to become MD for US

CEVA’s Michael O’Donoghue, CEVA’s managing director of the UK, Ireland and Nordics cluster, is to take over as managing director for North America in the new year.

He takes over from Jérôme Lorrain who has been promoted to chief operating officer for freight management. The new role will add air and ocean freight to his ground business line responsibility. Helmut Kaspers, who was previously responsible for air and ocean, has left the company.

In a statement CEVA said a replacement for O’Donoghue’s current role would be “announced in due course”.

“I would like to congratulate Jérôme and Michael on their well-deserved promotions. They are two exceptional individuals with wide-ranging business skills which make them ideally suited to their new roles,” said CEVA CEO, Xavier Urbain.”At the same time I would like to thank Helmut Kaspers for his contribution to CEVA’s transformation and wish him well in his new endeavors”.

O’Donoghue joined CEVA in 2010 following a 25 year career in the freight and logistics industry which included senior management positions in both contract logistics and freight management for other major players such as DHL and Exel.

Prior to joining CEVA, Lorrain was CEO of Wallenborn Transports in Luxembourg May 2009 to May 2014. Before that he worked at Kuehne + Nagel for nearly a decade beginning in 2000 in senior executive positions across the world.

Source: logisticsmanager.com

