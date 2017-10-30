DHL remains the official logistics partner of the Gewandhaus Orchestra

DHL Trade Fair & Events, a unit of DHL Global Forwarding, Freight, will once again be supporting the renowned Gewandhaus Orchestra in 2017 as Official Logistics Partner on its upcoming international concert tour. The extensive tour, which will take the orchestra across Europe and Asia for 17 special concerts, debuted in London on October 22 and play its finale on November 17 in Taipei – all in honour of the 90th birthday of Herbert Blomstedt, the orchestra’s honorary conductor.

The tour’s concert repertoire will comprise works premiered by the Gewandhaus Orchestra over the course of its 275-year history in Leipzig. A German Requiem by Johannes Brahms, Anton Bruckner’s Symphony No. 7 in E major, Ludwig van Beethoven’s Triple Concerto and Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 9 in C major are just a selection of the masterpieces audiences will be treated to during the 17-date tour. The orchestra will play five different concert variations over the course of the tour, which will include no fewer than four concerts in Vienna and three in Tokyo. The tour’s soloists are Leonidas Kavakos (violin), Gautier Capuçon (violoncello), Kirill Gerstein (piano), Genia Kühmeier (soprano) and Michael Nagy (baritone), and the Gewandhaus Orchestra will also be accompanied by the Vienna Singverein concert choir.

DHL has been taking care of logistics for the Gewandhaus Orchestra for over 10 years. Around six tonnes of freight must be transported from one venue to the next not only securely but on time – often from one day to the next. The orchestra’s cargo includes over one hundred valuable musical instruments, including some one-of-a-kind pieces that cannot be replaced. In order to protect the instruments from damage, they are transported in temperature-controlled containers which keep the contents at a constant 18-20°C.

Over and above this, DHL also takes care of the transportation of music stands, wardrobe items and everything else that the orchestra requires for the concert tour, not to mention performing all the necessary customs formalities.

Source: oevz.com/en