 

DHL remains the official logistics partner of the Gewandhaus Orchestra

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

DHL remains the official logistics partner of the Gewandhaus Orchestra

DHL remains the official logistics partner of the Gewandhaus Orchestra
Oktober 30
08:24 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

DHL Trade Fair & Events, a unit of DHL Global Forwarding, Freight, will once again be supporting the renowned Gewandhaus Orchestra in 2017 as Official Logistics Partner on its upcoming international concert tour. The extensive tour, which will take the orchestra across Europe and Asia for 17 special concerts, debuted in London on October 22 and play its finale on November 17 in Taipei – all in honour of the 90th birthday of Herbert Blomstedt, the orchestra’s honorary conductor.

The tour’s concert repertoire will comprise works premiered by the Gewandhaus Orchestra over the course of its 275-year history in Leipzig. A German Requiem by Johannes Brahms, Anton Bruckner’s Symphony No. 7 in E major, Ludwig van Beethoven’s Triple Concerto and Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 9 in C major are just a selection of the masterpieces audiences will be treated to during the 17-date tour. The orchestra will play five different concert variations over the course of the tour, which will include no fewer than four concerts in Vienna and three in Tokyo. The tour’s soloists are Leonidas Kavakos (violin), Gautier Capuçon (violoncello), Kirill Gerstein (piano), Genia Kühmeier (soprano) and Michael Nagy (baritone), and the Gewandhaus Orchestra will also be accompanied by the Vienna Singverein concert choir.

DHL has been taking care of logistics for the Gewandhaus Orchestra for over 10 years. Around six tonnes of freight must be transported from one venue to the next not only securely but on time – often from one day to the next. The orchestra’s cargo includes over one hundred valuable musical instruments, including some one-of-a-kind pieces that cannot be replaced. In order to protect the instruments from damage, they are transported in temperature-controlled containers which keep the contents at a constant 18-20°C.

Over and above this, DHL also takes care of the transportation of music stands, wardrobe items and everything else that the orchestra requires for the concert tour, not to mention performing all the necessary customs formalities.

www.dpdhl.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
City ViennaFreightNews: Deutsche Post DHLStadt LeipzigStadt London
Teilen

ISBN 9781389501548

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Presseservice Exklusiv.

Kategorien

Newsarchiv

 

Print on Demand LE-3-2017

Newsletter Presseservice

Werbefenster

B2B Branchenportale

Branchenportal: eCommerce Logistik-Day
Portal: http://insider.logistik-express.com


Branchenportal: LogiMAT Aussteller
Portal: http://b2b.logistik-express.com



Branchenportal: Logistik affine Unternehmen (A) Portal: http://verzeichnis.logistik-express.com


Branchenportal: Network Cluster D-A-CH
Portal: http://lounge.logistik-express.com


LOGISTIK express Videobeiträge

Empfehlungen

LOGISTIK express® informiert täglich seit 2006, fachlich, sachlich, aktuell, stellt mit 50.000 Beiträgen das umfangreichste Informationsportal im deutschsprachigen Raum und und richtet sich an Entscheider und Entscheidungsträger aus Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. Holen Sie sich mit LOGISTIK express® Ihren Informationsvorsprung. Finden Sie über LOGISTIK express® Ihren Logistik-Partner!

LOGISTIK express® Portale

Kennen Sie schon unsere B2B Branchenportale mit Firmensuche?

Kontakt

LOGISTIK express®
Medieninhaber, Herausgeber: Markus Jaklitsch
Operngasse 17-21, 13 OG, Sky 360
A-1040 Wien

info@logistik-express.at
www.logistik-express.com

© Copyright 2017 LOGISTIK express® Markus Jaklitsch. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...