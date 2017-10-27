Prologis Leases 26,400 Square Meters in Hanover

Prologis, Inc., the global leader in logistics real estate, has signed two lease agreements for a total of around 26,400 square meters of existing space in Hanover, Germany. Electrical retail group “expert” will start operations in a facility measuring 16,500 square meters at Prologis Park Hanover-Langenhagen on January 1, 2018. A food retailer has been using a logistics facility measuring 9,900 square meters on the site since September 1, 2017.

“The logistics park in Hanover continues to be fully let thanks to these two signed agreements,” said Philipp Feige, vice president, market officer Germany at Prologis. “The food retailer needed the space at short notice, and the previous tenant was able to release the use of the facility early. This flexibility has been a great help to our new customer.” Prologis will also take care of property management for both companies.

The expert Group plans to expand their logistics facilities. The electrical retail group has its headquarters in Langenhagen, so the space in Prologis Park Hanover-Langenhagen is optimally situated for the Group’s further growth. “expert has been growing continuously over the past years, which is why we urgently need more logistics space now,” said Edwin ten Voorde, director of logistics, expert. “The Prologis logistics park not only offers us a suitable area very near our company headquarters, but also a building that meets our high quality standards and follows a sophisticated sustainability model.”

The logistics facilities in Hanover are certainly a cut above the rest in terms of technical quality and economical energy consumption. Excellent insulation helps keep energy consumption low. Among other approaches, Prologis installed special insulation doors to prevent thermal bridges. The buildings are heated with environmentally friendly gas-fired radiant tube heaters. As part of the changeover to new tenants, Prologis will also equip the property with LED lighting.

Prologis Park Hanover comprises a total of 61,200 square meters of logistics space. Its well-placed location near Hanover Airport and the A7, A2, and A352 motorways offer optimal transport connections. Around 4,500 square meters will be available in the logistics park in Hanover from July 1, 2018.

The commercial property brokerage department of the Sparkasse Hanover bank provided excellent support in concluding the lease agreement with the food retailer.