Specialized picks PD Ports for accessories logistics

Specialized, the US-based bicycle and accessories manufacturer, has appointed PD Ports as one of its preferred logistics partners to serve UK retailers.

PD Ports will handle and store cycling accessories at its Felixstowe facility on a three year contract. Products including helmets, shoes, spare parts, and clothing, will be imported largely from the Far East.

The service will include a pick and pack operation prior to onward distribution to UK retailers; working with Specialized’s courier service.

Leigh Smithers, Specialized UK’s operations manager, said: “We look forward to developing our partnership with PD Ports’ and benefiting from their expertise and proven track record in helping some of the country’s leading brands reduce costs and improve process efficiencies to transform their global supply chains.”

Ian Johnson, PD Ports’ director portcentric logistics, said: “This new deal with Specialized is a clear demonstration of our commitment to working in partnership with our customers to deliver real value in their supply chains, understanding their business and its needs to identify and secure efficiencies that keep costs down and quality high.”

