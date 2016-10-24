LOGISTIK express Newsportal

a. hartrodt flies a rare rhino

a. hartrodt flies a rare rhino

Oktober 24
10:29 2016
Except for some very ambitious conservation projects time could be running out for some species on our planet. The “live animal department” of international freight forwarder a. hartrodt (Belgium) Airfreight N.V. was thus overjoyed to make a contribution to the survival of rhinos last month. The challenging task: the transport of a young, 1100 kg heavy rhino from a German zoo via Brussels airport to Australia. The highly endangered mammal was destined for a breeding facility Down Under to broaden the genetic diversity of the Australian rhino population and ensure its survival. This rhino airlift was deemed critically important to increase the number of animals born. It’s a proven tool for rhino conservation.

As the Australian government has very strict rules and regulations in relation to the importation of live animals the transport project had to be carefully planned and all paperwork meticulously completed before the animal was able to take off.  In addition, a. hartrodt had to comply with the Washington Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species.

“The transport of the rhino continues a proud tradition of a. hartrodt to support animal conservation efforts,” said Philippe Fierens, Director of a.hartrodt (Belgium) airfreight N.V.. “The welfare of the animal is, of course, the most important thing for us. We therefore asked Singapore Airlines Cargo to delay the flight out of Brussels. This way we were able to reduce the transit time in Singapore and the overall travel time for the rhino to a minimum. The well-being and comfort of the animal was closely monitored during the whole trip by a very experienced veterinarian who accompanied the shipment,” added Philippe Fierens.

The rhino with its tailor-made transport box weighed in at 3150 kg. a. hartrodt (Belgium) has transported live animals for some twenty years. In this time a wide variety of four legged passengers from lions, leopards, dogs, tapirs to Mara, but also fish and breeding chicken have enjoyed a. hartrodt’s VIP treatment. The company has accumulated a wealth of experience and has professionally trained personnel that know exactly how to deal with this special type of cargo. The company’s high reputation in this field makes it a trusted partner of zoos and similar institutions. “We are proud that we have been able to develop such good relations with zoos and breeding stations as well as state vets, customs authorities, and airlines. It allows us to prepare and manage such challenging projects to the highest professional standards both on the ground and in the air,” added Jens Roemer, Regional Managing Director Belgium, France and Switzerland at a. hartrodt.

“This is a niche market. It requires a passion for animals. I am proud that a. hartrodt has such staff”, added Jens Roemer.

