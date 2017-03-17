Awarding of HERMES Verkehrs.Logistik.Preise 2017

The domestic mobility industry is innovative and diverse – which is reflected by the annual awarding of the HERMES Verkehrs.Logistik.Preise.,that took place on March 15 in front of 600 guests during a ceremony at the Vienna Hofburg.

“The winners of the five categories of safety at work, sustainability, education, next generation and best SME show that our industry is not only moving the domestic economy in the truest sense of the word, but also an important impetus and a mobility guarantee for Austria,” stressed Alexander Klacska, Chairman of the federal transport section in the Austrian Economic Chamber (WKO), which hosted the HERMES Gala.

At this evening the winners of the HERMES award were examplary for the achievements of the domestic transport and logistics industry:

-) In the “education” category the professional group of small transport companies in the Vienna Economic Chamber was awarded a HERMES for its quality and image offensive “KT-Gütesiegel” (quality label). The background to this: the rapid growth of e-commerce and online trade also made the pressure within the sector rise, which in some cases provoked the action of dubious providers. To put a stop to this development, which is affecting the customers in the end, the winners had launched an education and image-offensive.

-) The winner of the HERMES.Verkehrs.Logistik.Preis 2016 in the category of “sustainability” is Berger Logistik GmbH with its payload-optimised vehicle fleet and mobility concept for employees. The medium-sized Tyrolean transport and forwarding company operates Europe’s largest payload-optimised fleet. The low weight of the trailer saves fuel and also allows for up to 2.5 tonnes more payload.

-) In the “safety” category Linde Fördertechnik GmbH and their unique driver assistance system “Linde Safety Pilot” convinced the jury. The system ensures the highest tipping safety and helps to prevent operating and driving errors, such as when starting, braking or in curves.

-) In the “best SME” category the winner was DPD Direct Parcel Distribution Austria GmbH, for its sustainable logistics project City Hub in Seestadt Aspern: This is the first and to date only own hub of a private parcel services provider in Austria. Through its City Hub, the company presents a new delivery system, allowing goods to be distributed efficiently and environmentally friendly in the city.

-) In the “Next Generation” category Philip Ramprecht was happy to receive a HERMES. He convinced the jury with his development of a modular variable cost model for container transport by rail.

Alexander Klacska, Chairman of the transport division of the WKO, presented the HERMES-prize for the entrepreneurial life’s work or special services for the mobility sector to Walter Brantner. His Brantner Group, headquartered in Krems/Danube, which is still a 100% family-owned company, consists of 64 offices in seven countries, operates more than 1,000 vehicles and machinery, and employs more than 2,300 people.

A HERMES in the special category “Best Young Forwarder” was given to Sophie Züchner, Dachser Intelligent Logistics, for the development of a foldable and lockable transport box (“FULD”).

www.wko.at/verkehr

Source: oevz.com/en