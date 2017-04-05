Bill Bacon new DHL Tradeteam MD

Bill Bacon, who has been at DHL Supply Chain since 2001, is becoming DHL Tradeteam’s new managing director. His role will begin immediately.

DHL Tradeteam is a leading drinks logistics business in the UK – delivering supply chain services for brewers, drinks suppliers and retails across the country.

Bacon has held a number of roles throughout his career at DHL, including in retail and automotive sectors. His most recent role was managing director of the automotive team at DHL.

Bacon, MD of DHL Tradeteam, said: “I look forward to the challenge of growing DHL Tradeteam’s service offering in the UK and bringing innovation to our clients, at a time of change in the drinks industry.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com