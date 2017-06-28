cargo-partner, ACS Logistics and Hämmerle Spezialtransporte…

During the “Exporters’ Nite”, Harald Mahrer Minister of Economy, and Christoph Leitl, President of the Economic Chamber, awarded the 2017 Export Prize in six categories on Monday evening at Vienna’s Museumsquarter. At the glamorous evening event, Austria’s top exporters were in the focus. The Export Prize honours above-average commitments and successes of Austrian companies in international markets. The export performance of past years is assessed therefore.

The winners of the 2017 Export Prize in the category of transport are cargo-partner GmbH, headquartered in Fischamend (Lower Austria), followed by ACS Logistics GmbH & Co. KG based in Hörsching (Upper Austria) and Hämmerle Spezialtransporte GmbH based in Hard, Vorarlberg. The Global Player Award was given to Julius Blum GmbH, and internationally successful specialist for fittings. The Austrian company for furniture fittings employs around 5,300 people at its 7 factories in Vorarlberg.

“The Export Price in the transport category is a major recognition of the company’s mobility services. With their high professionalism and expertise, companies in the transport sector are an important pillar for the success of Austria’s export business,” said Alexander Klacska, Chairman of the Economic Chamber during the award ceremony at the Austrian Export Day.

Information on the three prize winners:

“This year’s winner of the Export prize in the category of transport and logistics is cargo-partner GmbH, founded in 1983. cargo-partner is a privately owned, medium-sized, full-range info-logistics service provider with particular expertise in air and sea freight as well as information technology. The well established and reliable transport logistics provider develops and effectively implements flexible and solutions for customers. Personal commitment, competitiveness and partnerships are the pillars of their success.”

“ACS Logistics GmbH & Co KG was ranked second in the transport and logistics category. Partnerships with selected local specialists in all corners of the world make ACS a high-performance, flexible, and high-quality full-service provider specialising in custom-tailored logistics solutions for air freight, sea freight, and overland transportation, as well as integrated logistics – 365 days a year, and around the clock if that’s what’s called for. At ACS Logistics, the customer’s expectations and requirements are always at the focus of daily actions.”

“Hämmerle Spezialtransporte GmbH was ranked third in the transport category. Hämmerle focuses on the market segment of special and heavy transports. No load is too long, high, wide or heavy. Annual technological developments are continuously improving the services for the customers, who are served by a dynamic, competent and successful team. 2 to 4 axled semitrailers and a large variety of special equipment is available for any transport solution.”

Source: oevz.com/en