cargo-partner provides full transparency with Vishay

An efficient system for supply chain management is an indispensable factor of success for any company involved in international trade. Vishay has been relying on the SPOT supply chain management platform, developed by international transport and info-logistics provider cargo-partner, for over 15 years.

Air freight export services to the USA, along with in-depth personal consultation constituted the starting point of this long-standing business relationship. The international logistics provider manages all of Vishay’s shipments to the USA, including customs clearance in one central hub as well as on-carriage. Shipment tracking, communication, data and document management are handled via cargo-partner’s Supply Chain Visibility and Collaboration Platform SPOT.

Vishay witnessed the creation of SPOT first-hand. The company’s demand to optimise its supply chain by means of targeted reporting and monitoring contributed to the further development of the platform. Karl Haussteiner, VP Logistics Worldwide at Vishay, recalls: “We were among the first users when cargo-partner launched SPOT in 2000. What started as a simple tracking tool is now a sophisticated supply chain management platform with an impressive functional range. SPOT is vital for our supply chain management and monitoring.”

Vishay is among the world’s largest producers of electronic components. From its logistics partner, the company expects a high degree of reliability in standard processes as well as quick reaction times and flexibility in case of unexpected events.

The services cargo-partner has provided for Vishay thus far include air freight transports from Europe to the whole world and from China to Europe and the USA. In addition, cargo-partner has supported Vishay with express trucking within Europe and warehousing services in Hungary and Shanghai. In fall 2016, cargo-partner opened a 3,700 m² warehouse specifically designed for Vishay’s requirements and the storage of electronic components. Thanks to precise planning and coordination, the logistics provider successfully transferred several hundred thousand pieces, consisting of 5,000 stock keeping units, to the new warehouse without a single error.

Source: oevz.com/en