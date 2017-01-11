China Airlines to use Airbus A350 on its flights to Vienna

Effective immediately, China Airlines will deploy a new Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft on its three weekly flights between Vienna and Taipei. Thus the airline is the first to offer scheduled flight service to Vienna Airport on an Airbus A350.

Within the context of a press briefing and photo shooting on January 10 in Vienna, Wei Wang, outgoing General Manager Austria, Central & Eastern Europe China Airlines, the new General Manager Austria, Central & Eastern Europe China Airlines Doris Chen and Nikolaus Gretzmacher, Head of Operations, Flughafen Wien AG, welcomed the new aircraft in the presence of Ya-Ping Shih, the Taiwanese representative in Austria.

The Taiwanese national carrier China Airlines accepted delivery of its first Airbus A350-900XWB jet on September 30, 2016. The airline‘s A-350 fleet will grow to 14 aircraft by 2018. In total, China Airlines plans to deploy about 100 aircraft to 2020.

The new A350 will be deployed on three European routes operated by China Airlines. In addition to Vienna, the aircraft will also be used to serve Amsterdam starting at the beginning of January and Rome as of the beginning of February.

China Airlines was founded in Taiwan in 1959, and has offered flight connections between Vienna and Taipei since May 2005. The Asian airline is serving more than 80 destinations across the globe.

www.viennaairport.com

Source: oevz.com/en