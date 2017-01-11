LOGISTIK express Newsportal

  • ✅ Portfolio: Cross Media [Werbemöglichkeiten]

China Airlines to use Airbus A350 on its flights to Vienna

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

China Airlines to use Airbus A350 on its flights to Vienna

China Airlines to use Airbus A350 on its flights to Vienna
Januar 11
08:09 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

Effective immediately, China Airlines will deploy a new Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft on its three weekly flights between Vienna and Taipei. Thus the airline is the first to offer scheduled flight service to Vienna Airport on an Airbus A350.

Within the context of a press briefing and photo shooting on January 10 in Vienna, Wei Wang, outgoing General Manager Austria, Central & Eastern Europe China Airlines, the new General Manager Austria, Central & Eastern Europe China Airlines Doris Chen and Nikolaus Gretzmacher, Head of Operations, Flughafen Wien AG, welcomed the new aircraft in the presence of Ya-Ping Shih, the Taiwanese representative in Austria.

The Taiwanese national carrier China Airlines accepted delivery of its first Airbus A350-900XWB jet on September 30, 2016. The airline‘s A-350 fleet will grow to 14 aircraft by 2018. In total, China Airlines plans to deploy about 100 aircraft to 2020.

The new A350 will be deployed on three European routes operated by China Airlines. In addition to Vienna, the aircraft will also be used to serve Amsterdam starting at the beginning of January and Rome as of the beginning of February.

China Airlines was founded in Taiwan in 1959, and has offered flight connections between Vienna and Taipei since May 2005. The Asian airline is serving more than 80 destinations across the globe.

www.viennaairport.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
☑ Flughafen✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt + Logistik
Teilen

Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Beitrag einreichen

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Werbefenster

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

Januar 2017
M D M D F S S
« Dez    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

TWITTER

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Logistikzentrum ✅ Supply Chain Management ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie

Kategorien

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...