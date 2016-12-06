DPD receives its first ISO 50001 certification

The international parcel and express service provider DPD now also enjoys certification in accordance with the DIN EN ISO 50001 energy management standard. At the same time DPD has introduced an integrated management system which, within the framework of a comprehensive corporate policy, also covers all quality and environmental aspects.

Within this context DPD has also received further certification of its quality management system in accordance with DIN EN ISO 9001, and of its environmental management system in accordance with DIN EN ISO 14001. The certification covers all the 76 depots operated by DPD Germany and the company’s HQ locations. The independent audit was carried out by the international DNV GL certifying organisation.

“We set high standards for ourselves and it is our aim to offer our customers a high level of quality and reliability. At the same time we assume social and environmental responsibility”, states DPD CEO Boris Winkelmann, adding: “An integrated management system will enable DPD to ensure that these objectives are implemented in a measurable way and can be subjected to independent audit.”

The integrated management system operated by DPD also covers areas such as health and safety in the workplace and proactive prevention of accidents. The environmental aspects of the system are not restricted to the protection of natural resources, but also take into account the interests of a wide range of stakeholders and the requirements of the business environment. All the targets and activities relating to the integrated management system are in line with DrivingChange™, the international CSR strategy operated by DPDgroup.

DrivingChange™: DPD assumes responsibility

At DPD the strategic focus is on responsible corporate management. The groupwide CSR strategy DrivingChange™ is concentrated on four areas which are closely related to the core business:

-) carbon-neutral parcel transport: we provide CO2-neutral shipping for all parcels – at no additional cost to our customers.

-) smart city logistics: we offer intelligent and efficient solutions for parcel deliveries in urban areas.

-) innovative entrepreneurial action: we promote innovations within our company and beyond.

-) social responsibility: we assume responsibility for our workforce and our business environment.

