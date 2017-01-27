Ekol launches new intermodal connection with Trieste

“In the continuity of Ekol’s strategy of expansion we are very glad to offer a new intermodal bridge linking Scandinavia, North Germany, Russia and the Baltic sea with South Europe and the Middle East, for example Turkey or Iran. We are sure that this new innovative solution will be appreciated as it will be the best direct service that will open new economic business opportunities for those regions.“– declares Alaa Jennane, the Director of Engineering Business Development of Ekol.

The new direct rail service offering weekly departures is based on a cooperation of Ekol Logistics with TX Logistik AG and Mercitalia for the rail connection, Alpe Adria SpA and again TX Logistik AG as Managing Transport Operator (MTO). The train will be composed of 16 double Pocket wagons suitable to carry 32 Intermodal Units (45’ or 13,6 m). This new solution will allow for transporting different types of equipment, like Mega trailers, containers and swap bodies. In addition the Port of Kiel and Stena Line are providing a timely ferry service between Kiel and Goteborg.

“This project confirms Trieste is a great rail location” – declares the President of Trieste Port Authority Zeno D’Agostino – “not only we confirm the role of our Port as the preferential entry gate for Central and Eastern Europe but we can also expand our market to the North of the continent, reaching North Germany, Denmark, Finland and Sweden via Kiel.”

Ekol Logistics was founded in Turkey in 1990 and has more than 6,500 multinational staff in 14 countries (Turkey, Germany, Italy, Greece, France, Ukraine, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Romania, Hungary, Spain, Poland, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Iran). With its distribution centres with more than 750,000 m², 5 Ro-Ro vessels and more than 5,500 transport means the company can offer comprehensive solutions in the segments of transport /warehousing logistics und supply chain management.

www.ekol.com

Source: oevz.com/en