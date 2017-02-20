LOGISTIK express Newsportal

EPAL Euro pallets continue to rise

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

EPAL Euro pallets continue to rise

EPAL Euro pallets continue to rise
Februar 20
07:59 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

The European Pallet Association e.V. (EPAL) reached another record result of 105.5 million EPAL pallets in total (production and repair) in 2016. This is an increase of 4.35 percent compared to the previous year. The production figures of 80.5 million EPAL pallets were 8.93 percent above the figure from 2015; the number of repairs rose by 1 million units to 25 million fixed EPAL pallets.

Martin Leibrandt, CEO EPAL: “It is absolutely impressive that we were able to exceed the 2015 record. We are proud of all EPAL licensees and the work of the EPAL National Committees. Without them, the top result would have been impossible.”

Quality and safety of EPAL Euro pallets are based on three main pillars: International standardisation, constant quality assurance through independent and unannounced inspections of the production and repair as well as legal prosecution of counterfeit pallets. EPAL cooperates with customs authorities, police and lawyers in different countries in order to prevent the import of counterfeit pallets from the beginning.

The EPAL Academy is training customs officers working at the external borders of the European Union. Thanks to this intensive work of EPAL only a small number of fake EPAL Euro pallets get to the market and have to be eliminated. The quality of the EPAL Euro pallets in the EPAL Pallet Pool is therefore high, according to current official figures.

The “EPAL in the oval” brand is protected internationally. Violations of the “EPAL in oval” brand through counterfeit pallets are prosecuted criminally and civilly by EPAL.

www.epal-pallets.org

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
Training
Teilen

⌂ Fachzeitschrift LE-1-2017

ISBN: 9781366337115

⌂ Google Website-Übersetzer

⌂ Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Exklusive Presseservice. Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

⌂ Presseservice-Upload

  • Presseservice-Upload
  • Login
  • Exklusives Presseservice
  • Newsletter Presseservice
  • Newsarchiv
      • Kategorie
      Add another file
      Vielen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
       

    ⌂ Werbefenster

    ⌂ Fachzeitschrift

    ISBN: 9781366337115 Cross Media Service:
  • Übersicht E-Magazin
  • LE-1-2017 Ausgabe
  • LE-1-2017 E-Paper
  • LE-1-2017 PDF
  • iPad Apple App
    •  

    ⌂ Werbefenster

    ⌂ Newsletter Presseservice

    ⌂ Werbefenster

    Archive

    Februar 2017
    M D M D F S S
    « Jan    
     12345
    6789101112
    13141516171819
    20212223242526
    2728  

    Kategorien

    Most Viewed Posts

    Presseservice-Upload

    Kategorie
    Add another file

    Kategorie

    ⌂ Angebot & Nachfrage

    Für Fragen sowie für ein werbliches Angebot stehen wir Ihnen allzeit gern zur Verfügung.  

    Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

    Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

    Betreff

    Ihre Nachricht

    © 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
    Designed by Orange Themes

    Laden...

    Fenster schließen

    Bitte warten...

    Bitte warten...