Seizing opportunities: 5 reasons logistics data is your ticket to value

No one heads out on a road trip without a map. Pilots don’t fly without air traffic control. Coaches don’t head off to the championship without a playbook.

Why? Because we know that we stand the best chances of achieving our objectives when we use data.

Unfortunately, that’s not how many organisations coordinate their logistics and supply chain operations. On their

quest to cut costs and improve their margins, they often ignore the very data that could point them towards

greater efficiency. Click here to access Trax’s whitepaper

Source: logisticsmanager.com