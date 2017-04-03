LOGISTIK express Newsportal

FELB launches service between China and Russia

FELB launches service between China and Russia

FELB launches service between China and Russia
April 03
08:10 2017
The rail operator Far East Land Bridge Ltd. has recently created a new route to Russia. The route goes from Guangzhou, China to Vorsino terminal in Russia. The transit time between these two locations is 14 to 16 days. The departures leave every Sunday and run throughout the entire year with the exception of holidays in China and Russia.

There is an LCL (Less than container load) option for this route which greatly increases the flexibility for any companies interested in transporting goods from China to Russia. As Vorsino is the main railway terminal for Moscow, FELB is able to support its Russian customers better. The route is targeted towards companies who have cargo that needs to be transported from Guangdong and Fujian provinces including Guangzhou and cities like Shenzhen, Dongguan, Foshan and Huizhou.

In addition to this route from Guangzhou to Russia, FELB aims to establish more routes from south China to more locations in Europe over the next few months.

www.felb.world

 

Source: oevz.com/en

