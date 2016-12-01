Hafen Wien and ÖBB-Infra to form container terminal merger

Wiener Hafen und Lager Ausbau- und Vermögensverwaltungs, GmbH & Co KG (Vienna) and ÖBB-Infrastruktur AG (Vienna) intend to establish a company. The new enterprise is to become the operator of the container terminal in the Port of Vienna-Freudenau, which had to date been operated by WienCont Container Terminal GmbH (Vienna), and of the newly built container terminal in Wien-Inzersdorf, and provide associated services. The transaction was notified to the Federal Competition Authority on 30 November 2016.

The new company will be jointly controlled by ÖBB-Infrastruktur AG and Wiener Hafen und Lager Ausbau- und Vermögensverwaltungs, GmbH & Co KG. The proposed merger concerns container handling services and related services.

The deadline for submission of an application pursuant to § 11 paragraph 1 Cartel Act by the official parties (request for examination of the merger in antitrust court proceedings) ends on 28 December 2016.

Every entrepreneur whose legal or economic interests are affected by the merger may, within 14 days from the date of the notice submit a written statement to the Federal Competition Authority and/or the Federal Cartel Prosecutor.

