Intereuropa Group adopts the plan for 2017

In its session on 14 December, the Supervisory Board of Intereuropa d.d. adopted the planning document for the year 2017, in which the Intereuropa Group plans to achieve a net sales turnover of EUR 142.4 million, the EBITDA at EUR 13.7 million and the operating result (EBIT) at EUR 6.8 million.

The Group has earmarked EUR 5.8 million for investments in the coming year. The workforce employed by the end of the year 2017, is estimated at 1,421 staff members.

In the coming year 2017, the Intereuropa Group will dedicate intensified efforts to sales activities, development of current and acquisition of new business, and will aim to achieve growth in all markets except the Ukrainian one. To address the expected declining sales margins, the company will continue with process streamlining and effective cost management of all cost groups.

Much energy will be dedicated to on-going informatisation of business processes in the Group and to overall concern for the quality of the service. Particular attention will focus on personnel development of the sales staff in sales skills, marketing and development of services, which is an integral part of the active commitment to enhance the sales.

The Intereuropa Group is a leading supplier of complete logistic services in Slovenia and South-Eastern Europe. It offers complete logistics solutions in the field of land transport, seafreight and airfreight and performs all terminal, customs and other logistics services necessary for the free flow of goods from the producer to the customer.

The Head Office of Intereuropa d.d. parent company is situated in Koper (Slovenia) where it operates via a network of 8 business units. Next to the parent company, the Intereuropa Group also consists of 12 subsidiaries in 9 countries where it has its own companies with the network of business units and logistics terminals. It provides the logistics solutions in other European countries and around the world through the network of reliable business partners.

