LOGISTIK express Newsportal

  • ✅ Portfolio: Cross Media [Werbemöglichkeiten]

Intereuropa Group adopts the plan for 2017

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Intereuropa Group adopts the plan for 2017

Intereuropa Group adopts the plan for 2017
Dezember 28
08:28 2016
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

In its session on 14 December, the Supervisory Board of Intereuropa d.d. adopted the planning document for the year 2017, in which the Intereuropa Group plans to achieve a net sales turnover of EUR 142.4 million, the EBITDA at EUR 13.7 million and the operating result (EBIT) at EUR 6.8 million.

The Group has earmarked EUR 5.8 million for investments in the coming year. The workforce employed by the end of the year 2017, is estimated at 1,421 staff members.

In the coming year 2017, the Intereuropa Group will dedicate intensified efforts to sales activities, development of current and acquisition of new business, and will aim to achieve growth in all markets except the Ukrainian one. To address the expected declining sales margins, the company will continue with process streamlining and effective cost management of all cost groups.

Much energy will be dedicated to on-going informatisation of business processes in the Group and to overall concern for the quality of the service. Particular attention will focus on personnel development of the sales staff in sales skills, marketing and development of services, which is an integral part of the active commitment to enhance the sales.

The Intereuropa Group is a leading supplier of complete logistic services in Slovenia and South-Eastern Europe. It offers complete logistics solutions in the field of land transport, seafreight and airfreight and performs all terminal, customs and other logistics services necessary for the free flow of goods from the producer to the customer.

The Head Office of Intereuropa d.d. parent company is situated in Koper (Slovenia) where it operates via a network of 8 business units. Next to the parent company, the Intereuropa Group also consists of 12 subsidiaries in 9 countries where it has its own companies with the network of business units and logistics terminals. It provides the logistics solutions in other European countries and around the world through the network of reliable business partners.

www.intereuropa.si

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft
Teilen

Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Beitrag einreichen

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Werbefenster

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

Dezember 2016
M D M D F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

TWITTER

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Logistikzentrum ✅ Supply Chain Management ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie

Kategorien

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...