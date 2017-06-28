Kombiverkehr increases frequency of the Trieste rail service

This week, Kombiverkehr KG, Europe’s leading provider of intermodal transport, is expanding its service offer between Germany and Trieste with ferry connection to and from Turkey and Greece. For the first time an additional direct train started on Tuesday in Trieste to the BASF-Kombiterminal in Ludwigshafen. In the opposite direction, an additional train from the Rhine-Neckar area will be available every Saturday.

The previous delivery and shipping days remain unchanged: Monday and Thursday in Ludwigshafen, and Wednesday and Saturday from Trieste. As of autumn 2017, the Frankfurt-based company plans to increase the train frequency to five weekly round trips.

After the introduction of a fourth weekly round-trip on the Munich-Riem – Trieste v.v. line in May 2017 (Fridays from Munich, Tuesdays from Trieste), Kombiverkehr will now increase the traffic frequency to five weekly departures in each direction. The starting date is July 5, 2017. From then increased train capacity on Wednesdays from Munich and on Thursdays from Trieste will be used to handle the increased transport volume with Turkey and Greece.

“In particular Turkish hauliers, who are mostly transporting their goods by road, are increasingly thinking about the advantages of combining different modes of transport. With the increased frequency on both routes, we provide our existing and prospective customers with additional capacity for more than 200 trailers and containers per week,” explains Peter Dannewitz, Head of Sales at Kombiverkehr.

As the bulk of the cargo on the Trieste trains comes from the Turkish ports of Pendik, Ambarli and Mersin, the new Trieste trains depart and terminate at the terminal of Samer Seaports & Terminals Ltd. in Trieste. With the change of terminals within the port, most shipments can now be directly loaded between train and ferry.

Through the Europe Multipurpose Terminals (EMT), Kombiverkehr continues to offer multimodal transports including ferry services to and from the ports of Haydarpasa and Alsancak in Turkey, and to and from Lavrio, Greece. The Turkish port of Cesme is integrated into the South-East Europe network via the Trieste Intermodal Maritime Terminal (TIMT).

www.kombiverkehr.de

Source: oevz.com/en