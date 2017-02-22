Portbase simplifies the transmission of VGM reports

Via Portobase’s Port Community System, forwarders and exporters now have standardized access for the transmission of the verified gross mass (VGM) of their export containers to a large number of container shipping companies. This obligation, which became effective on 1 July 2016 and which is valid throughout the world, currently represents a considerable administrative burden for many companies. The internet service “Notification Verified Gross Mass” offers a simple solution for this.

This means that the companies no longer have to access all the websites of the shipping companies individually. This saves them a lot of work. For the new service it is sufficient, in addition to a few basic data, to enter the weight for each container per booking, to specify the weighing method and to select the desired shipping company. The majority of participating shipping companies also give feedback. The new Portbase service is recommended by the sectoral organizations evofenedex and FENEX.

Marty van Pelt from FENEX said: “The fact that forwarders and shippers are able to transfer the VGM to the shipping companies via a single channel can save considerable time and money. FENEX finds that the VGM obligation requires the lowest possible administrative burden. This service helps and is therefore a useful addition to Portbase’s portfolio of services.”

Portbase connects all parties in the logistics chain of the Dutch ports. The Port Community System enables data exchange between companies as well as information exchange with authorities, making it possible fpr them to work faster, more efficiently and at lower cost. The aim is to make the Dutch port community, and thus the ports, one of the most intelligent in Europe. Portbase is neutral, is operated by the port community for the port community and operates on a non-profit basis.

