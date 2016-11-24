LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Qlik Helps Lazada Gain Data Insights to Deliver Optimized Shopping Experience to Consumers

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Qlik Helps Lazada Gain Data Insights to Deliver Optimized Shopping Experience to Consumers

Qlik Helps Lazada Gain Data Insights to Deliver Optimized Shopping Experience to Consumers
November 24
06:42 2016
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

Southeast Asia’s eCommerce leader using Qlik visual analytics for insights to drive competitive edge

Qlik®, a leader in visual analytics, today announced that Lazada Group, Southeast Asia’s number one online shopping and selling destination, is using Qlik across the organization to visualize and analyze its rapidly growing amount of data. Qlik Sense® is deployed across various functions within the company – from sales to operations to marketing – to enable Lazada to better understand customer behavior, help merchants optimize their supply chain and operational processes, and deliver a more effortless shopping and selling experience.

Established in 2012, Lazada has experienced strong growth across Southeast Asia. As the company grew, its data needs has also evolved. Relying initially on manual reporting and analysis to extract information, Lazada quickly recognized the need for a business intelligence platform to automate the process to gain more meaningful insights. The company decided to implement Qlik Sense given its ease of use, speed and performance, as well as its ability to analyze all types of data – including unstructured data.

‘‘As Lazada continues to architect Southeast Asia’s eCommerce ecosystem, we deal with an increasing amount of data generated by our shoppers and sellers. Qlik helps us visualize these large amounts of data, allowing us to stay ahead of commercial and operational challenges in the highly dynamic eCommerce business environment. Its ease of use – while maintaining deep-dive capabilities at the same time – makes Qlik the strategic visual analytics platform of choice for Lazada,’’ said Klemen Drole, Chief Information Officer, Lazada Group.

Through using Qlik, Lazada is in a better position to enable sellers and merchants, helping them to grow their business through eCommerce. For instance, if a merchant is falling behind deliveries to customers, Lazada is able to easily and quickly analyze the entire supply chain and transactions to identify the issue, and help the merchant develop effective solutions to ensure the products are delivered on time. Valuable insights such as these allow Lazada to help merchants grow and succeed, especially during major campaigns such as Lazada Online Revolution, the biggest online and selling shopping event in Southeast Asia.

With Qlik, the Lazada marketing team is also able to measure the results of various promotions and vouchers to tailor more effective campaigns targeted at different segments of shoppers.

“Lazada is a true pioneer in all aspects – not only in eCommerce, but also in the way it has embraced analytics to become a data-driven organization,” said Jeremy Sim, Director, Industry Solutions, Qlik APAC. “One of the key challenges that today’s retailers grapple with is leveraging huge volumes of data coming from disparate sources, in order to enhance the customer experience. Empowering all people across the business with the right self-service visual analytics platform to ask questions, collaborate on decision-making, is key to overcoming this challenge and winning in the retail and ecommerce industry.’’

About Qlik
Qlik® is the leading visual analytics platform and the pioneer of user-driven business intelligence. Its portfolio of cloud-based and on-premise solutions meets customers’ growing needs from reporting and self-service visual analysis to guided, embedded and custom analytics, regardless of where data is located. Customers using Qlik Sense®, QlikView® and Qlik® Cloud, gain meaning out of information from multiple sources, exploring the hidden relationships within data that lead to insights that ignite good ideas. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Qlik does business in more than 100 countries with over 40,000 customers globally.

###

© 2016 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. Qlik®, Qlik Sense®, QlikView®, QlikTech®, Qlik Cloud®, Qlik DataMarket®, Qlik Analytics Platform®, Qlik NPrinting™, Qlik Connectors™ and the QlikTech logos are trademarks of QlikTech International AB which have been registered in multiple countries. Other marks and logos mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Kontakt mit dem Autor aufnehmen
Tags
eCommerce✅ Handel: E-Commerce✅ Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain✅ Retail
Teilen

Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Beitrag einreichen

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Werbefenster

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

November 2016
M D M D F S S
« Okt    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

TWITTER

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Logistikzentrum ✅ Supply Chain Management ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie

B2B Firmensuche + Netzwerk

B2B Firmensuche

Werden Sie Teil unseres B2B-Netzwerks.

Registrieren Sie sich als Anbieter
innovativer Produkte und Dienstleistungen.

b2b.logistik-express

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...