Raben Group is taking Trolli’s fruit gums to the Easter baskets

April 14
08:14 2017
The Raben Group sweetens the Easter period, by bringing fruit gums, like Bunny Party, of the Fürth-based manufacturer Trolli to the supermarkets in time for Easter. Through national and international transports, the company supplies stores throughout Europe with products such as Apple Rings, Sour Glow Worms and Trolli Burgers.

In addition to transport and storage, the logistics provider is also in charge of various value-added services such as construction and filling of displays or selection boxes. Raben Trans European Germany has again received the required IFS Logistics certificate in Nuremberg in Q1/2017.

“For nearly three decades Trolli has been relying on the quality of the logistic services of the Raben site in Nuremberg, from where our products have always been delivered on time to the trading partners. This is not only true for daily business, but also in peak times such as Easter and Christmas,” says Ute Eismann, Manager Warehouse Logistics Trolli GmbH.

With more than 85 years of experience, the Raben Group is one of the leading logistics companies in the markets of Central and Eastern Europe. The group offers comprehensive logistics solutions for road, sea and air cargo transport and concepts for global supply chain management. In 2015, the group’s turnover amounted to more than EUR 1 billion. The Raben Group manages more than 1 million m² of warehouse space in several European countries. The group’s fleet includes 7,000 vehicles, the headcount is 9,500 employees.

www.raben-group.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

