Shanon Gould wins Young Freight Forwarder of The Year Award

The Fiata World Congress opened with a big bang in Dublin on Wednesday, October 5. More young people and more women participated than at any congress beforehand. And the winner of the Young International Freight Forwarder of the Year (YIFFY) Award announced that day was Shanon Gould from Australia.

The TT Club, insurance provider to the international freight transport industry, has sponsored the award for the last eighteen years and continues to do so. TT Club Claims Manager, Mike Yarwood was on hand to announce the winner and present the award. He emphasized the important achievements made by FIATA and its members to train freight forwarding and logistics professionals. Commenting on the outstanding quality of the work presented to the judges this year Yarwood said, “From a bewildering, yet highly professional array of entries the YIFFY Steering Committee selected a shortlist of four regional finalists. These four young professionals were then invited here to the FIATA World Congress to present their dissertations to the judges. Congratulations to all four finalists for their hard work and excellent presentations and especially, of course to our winner Shanon.”

In addition to Shanon the regional finalists were Lorraine Zhou, Zimbabwe – Africa/Middle East region, Evgeny Kapustin, Canada – Americas region Kostiantyn Hapii, Ukraine – European region. Among the diverse subjects covered by the dissertations prepared by this year’s entrants were the shipping of cotton bales, the challenges of transporting tyres and turbines, and a solution to moving a 40’ tall fire breathing dinosaur robot across continents.