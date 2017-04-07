LOGISTIK express Newsportal

William Stobart steps down from Eddie Stobart board

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

William Stobart steps down from Eddie Stobart board

William Stobart steps down from Eddie Stobart board
April 07
17:00 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

Eddie Stobart has been officially renamed and William Stobart has stepped down as a director as the company moves towards its flotation on the AIM market. The first day of trading is expected to be 25th April.

7-8 StobartAlthough the company has traded as Eddie Stobart Logistics since being separated out of the Stobart Group, its official name was Greenwhitestar UK plc. It has now been renamed Eddie Stobart Logistics plc.

William Stobart is one of four directors that have stepped down ahead of the flotation. The others are Ian Duncan, Saki Riffner, and Ben Whawell.

The new directors of the company are chief executive Alex Laffey, CFO Damien Harte, Stephen Harley and chairman Philip Swatman.

The flotation is expected to raise £130 million for the company. The company intends to use some of the money to complete a bolt-on acquisition to complement its activities in the e-commerce sector.

The flotation values the business at more than £550 million.

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
eCommerceOnlinehandel
Teilen

Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert 6.000 Logistikaffine fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Text translater

Text suchen

Text vorlesen

|

VERZEICHNIS.LOGISTIK-EXPRESS

B2B Firmensuche

B2B Firmensuche

Sie möchten Ihre Logistik optimieren?

Finden Sie
Logistikpartner!

verzeichnis.logistik-express

B2B.LOGISTIK-EXPRESS

B2B Firmensuche

B2B Firmensuche

Sie möchten Ihre Logistik optimieren?

Finden Sie
Logistikpartner!

b2b.logistik-express

Bestes Produkt – LogiMAT 2017

B2B Firmensuche Angebot

Sie möchten Ihr Unternehmen multimedial hervorheben? So übermitteln Sie uns Ihre Wünsche.





Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

Werbefenster

Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert 6.000 Logistikaffine fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Presseservice-Upload

Kategorie
Add another file

Newsletter Presseservice

Fachzeitschrift LE-1-2017

ISBN: 9781366337115

Kategorien

Archive

April 2017
M D M D F S S
« Mrz    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Ihre Meinung interessiert uns ….

Wie gefällt Ihnen unser Informationsangebot? Geben Sie uns Ihr Feedback!  

Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

TWITTER

Cross Media Angebot

Sie interessieren sich für unser Exklusives Presseservice mit Social Media Postings oder für einen Cross Media Mix (Fachzeitschrift + Werbebanner)? So erstellen wir Ihnen gerne ein individuelles Werbeangebot.





Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

Seitenübersicht

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...