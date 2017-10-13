21,413 TEU ship “OOCL Germany”: First call in Wilhelmshaven

“OOCL Germany” will call the Eurogate Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven on its maiden voyage on 16 October, 2017 for the first time as part of the LL1 service of OCEAN Alliance. The ship with a capacity of 21,413 TEU, together with its sister ship, the “OOCL Hong Kong” are currently the largest container ships in the world. OOCL Germany was christened on 22 August as the second of six G class container vessels on order at the Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard on Geoje Island, South Korea.

OOCL has also placed particular emphasis on the integration of operational efficiency and the greatest possible environmental compatibility with the latest technology. The “OOCL Germany” and its five sister ships have been equipped with a multitude of advanced design features. As a result, these ships do not only meet the current requirements of the Energy Efficiency Index (EEDI), but even exceed the EEDI level demanded by the IMO for the year 2025 by 48 percent.

“The technology used in our container ships of the G-class shifts previously known limits,” says Andy Tung, CEO of OOCL.”As a ship owner, it was important for us to work with the shipyard to ensure that the future, ever-stricter requirements for ships are being taken into account with particular regard to their environmental friendliness in order to give our new ships a high degree of future viability. “

Since the launch of the LL1 service in May 2017, OOCL is very satisfied with the efficiency of the Eurogate Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven. In particular, a short approach, fast landing maneuvers and the elimination of draft restrictions are important criteria for the planning of a vessel of this size. It is also important for OOCL’s customers that the port is characterised by smooth operations without waits at the truck gates or customs clearance.

Facts and figures “OOCL Germany”:

Flag: Hong Kong

Call sign: VRQS3

IMO number: 9776183

Capacity: 21.413 TEU

Length: 399.87 meters

Width: 58.80 meters

Max. Draft: 16.03 meters

Carrying capacity: 191,421.9 ts

Bruttor space: 210.890 BRZ

Source: oevz.com/en