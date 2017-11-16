Adler Modemärkte chose Meyer & Meyer as their new logistics partner

The Adler fashion stores will be supplied by a new logistics provider: From January 1, 2019, Meyer & Meyer from Osnabrück will provide the fashion logistics for the Haibacher textile retail chain. The agreement includes warehousing, delivery to the 183 Adler stores – including 22 locations in Austria – as well as comprehensive e-commerce services.

The cooperation with Meyer & Meyer is a result of the program launched in 2016 to increase efficiency and profitability; Adler has reviewed all its divisions regarding improvement potential. Against the background of the demanding industry environment, the optimisation of logistics processes was of particular importance.

“The demands in fashion logistics have increased massively in recent years: more and more collections, ever shorter delivery times, omni-channeling, high cost pressure – all this requires an extremely high degree of flexibility and professionalism. In Meyer & Meyer we see the ideal partner to meet this increasing complexity “, COO Andrew Thorndike is convinced.

The Adler branch network comprises 156 fashion stores in Germany, 22 in Austria, three in Luxembourg and two locations in Switzerland. In addition, the company operates an online store, which has recorded an average annual growth rate of 28 percent since 2013.

Adler Modemärkte AG, based in Haibach near Aschaffenburg, is one of the largest and most important textile retailers in Germany. In 2016, the group generated sales of EUR 544.6 million and EBITDA of EUR 23.3 million. Adler employed around 3,800 people as of September 30, 2017. The company focuses on large-scale systems for more than 1,400 m² of retail space and offers a wide range of goods with numerous own brands and selected other brands.

www.adlermode.com; www.meyermeyer.com

Source: oevz.com/en