Air freight demand up 9.2 per cent

November 01
16:24 2017
Global airfreight demand in September 2017 increased by 9.2 per cent compared to the same time last year, according to the International Air Transport Association.

This was the slowest pace of growth seen in five months. However, it was still significantly higher than the five-year average growth rate of 4.4 per cent.

European airlines saw a 10.3 per cent increase in freight demand in September, and a capacity increase of 5.6 per cent.

“Demand for air cargo grew by 9.2 per cent in September,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s director general and chief executive. “While that’s slower than in previous months, it remains stronger than anything we have seen in recent memory.

“But there are signs that this demand spurt may have peaked. So it becomes even more important to reinforce the industry’s competitiveness by accelerating the modernization of its many antiquated processes.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

