Air cargo growth is clogging up Heathrow

Increasing air cargo volumes at Heathrow Airport is “exacerbating age-old problems for companies that have to use the airport’s cargo centre,” the British International Freight Association has warned.

Director general Robert Keen said: “Congestion at the horseshoe, [the cargo centre], is as bad as it has ever been and the local police are now turning away vehicles, leading to a huge rise in complaints from our members.

“Britain’s largest port by value recently announced that its cargo volumes have soared over the past 12 months. Last month its non-executive Lord Deighton launched a new plan to minimise the impact of emissions caused by freight vehicles around the airport.

“The plan highlighted ten major steps to be taken to handle Heathrow’s cargo operations more efficiently, responsibly and sustainably in the future.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com