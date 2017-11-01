Marks & Spencer chooses P2P for tracking

Marks & Spencer has chosen P2P Mailing to provide it with tracked international mail and parcel services.

The retailer’s international ecommerce deliveries are to be processed via P2P Mailing’s TRAKPAK service.

“We have selected P2P to support with our tracked international mail and parcel services based on their strength of service and innovation,” said James Doyle, clothing and home logistics manager, Marks & Spencer. “We look forward to working closely with P2P and making every moment special for our customers.”

Gary Tervit, international services director, P2P Mailing said: “We are absolutely thrilled to add such a prestigious brand as Marks and Spencer to our portfolio of clients.”

