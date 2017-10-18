The mobility laboratory “thinkport Vienna” switched to full operation

Thinkport Vienna is a thinking and innovation workshop and an open mobility laboratory, dealing with the challenges of logistics in urban agglomerations on a long term basis. The initiative of the Hafen Wien Group and the Institute for Production Management and Logistics at Boku Wien aims to be a catalyst, incubator and multiplier for new technologies, processes, services and knowledge to support freight logistic innovations.

In practice, the focus is on future-oriented, integrated and smart planning and development of sustainable transport infrastructure as well as establishing smart logistics hubs with a particular focus on the “last mile”. In the age of digitisation and decarbonisation (conversion to environmentally friendly energy sources), new technologies often play a decisive role.

The range of potential projects ranges from logistics for organic food and environmentally-friendly delivery to final consumers in the city via computer-assisted warehouse logistics, to testing self-propelled trucks in the port. In addition there are initiatives to raise awareness for logistics among the population by explaining how it works: for example, from ordering a product online, to delivery of the parcel to the recipients. The port of Vienna shall also be increasingly positioned as a location for start-ups from the logistics sector.

Thinkport Vienna presents itself as an open and widely ranged platform for companies and organisations interested in innovations for sustainable urban logistics. Apart from the entire transport and logistics industry, this includes also all economic operators, for whom sound logistics processes are indispensable – from trade groups to craft trades. Particularly important target groups are start-up companies, as they are innovative motors, as well as the city administration and its organisational units relevant to logistics.

The thinkport Vienna initiative is funded by the Austrian Ministry of Transport, Innovation and Technology within the framework of a research support program for future mobility.

www.thinkportvienna.at

Source: oevz.com/en