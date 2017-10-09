 

AirBridgeCargo extends operations to Central Europe

AirBridgeCargo extends operations to Central Europe

AirBridgeCargo extends operations to Central Europe
Oktober 09
08:33 2017
AirBridgeCargo Airlines have opened more opportunities for its European customers from Munich to Asia via hub in Moscow, connecting this city with 12 destinations in 6 Asian countries within a 48-hour cargo delivery time, including cargo handling. The service will employ one of 18 Boeing 747 freighters, with more than 100 tonnes of cargo capacity, to accommodate export consignments.

“Segment-wise, we expect that customers from automotive sector will particularly benefit from this service. So far for 2017 we have witnessed stable demand with more than 1000 tons of automotive and different industrial consignments from and to Munich” – highlighted Andrey Andreev, Vice-President Europe of AirBridgeCargo Airlines.

Apart from export shipments, AirBridgeCargo intends to bolster import volumes to Europe via Munich, focusing on provision of smooth trucking operations across Europe in close cooperation with its trucking partners ex Bavarian capital. This will enable ABC to guarantee faster and better in-land service.

At the moment AirBridgeCargo covers 11 cargo destinations in Europe, among them being Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Helsinki, Paris, Munich, London, Zaragoza, Basel, Milan, Leipzig and Oslo.

www.airbridgecargo.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
AutomotiveHUBStadt Leipzig
