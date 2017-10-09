CMA CGM launches ro-ro express Southern Europe – Morocco

The CMA CGM Group, a leader in container shipping, is launching an innovative offer to connect Morocco more quickly to Europe: “Morocco Express 1/2/3”. This service is a competitive alternative to road transport transiting through Spain thanks to its reliability and to the reduction of the environmental footprint: the “Morocco Express 1/2/3” service reduces CO2 emissions by 43 percent compared to road transport transiting through Spain.

Thus, 64 000 tonnes of CO2 can be saved each year. The first departures are scheduled simultaneously on 21 October in Tangiers and Marseille.

The “Morocco Express 1/2/3” is composed of three loops between Morocco and the South of Europe:

Loop 1: available throughout the year. It connects Casablanca and Tangier to Marseille with 3 departures per week from Morocco on a ship with a capacity of 180 Trailers.

Loop 2: available throughout the year. It connects Tangier to Marseille and Genoa with 2 departures each week from Southern Europe on a ship with a capacity of 180 Trailers.

Loop 3: available from November to April. It connects the port of Tangier to Port-Vendres with 1 departure per week from Tangier on a ship with a capacity of 65 trailers.

This new service allows the loading of goods transported in trailers or containers, on specific ro-ro ships (Roll-on, Roll-off) between Morocco and Southern Europe. CMA CGM also offers a complete door-to-door service, with rail connections to Marseille, Genoa and Port-Vendres.

www.cma-cgm.com

Source: oevz.com/en