 

Amazon DC fire 'suspicious', says fire brigade

7. November 2017 16:47
Amazon DC fire ‘suspicious’, says fire brigade

A fire that took place at Amazon’s Rugeley distribution centre on Saturday is being treated as suspicious after an investigation found the blaze was “most likely caused deliberately”.

According to Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, a large amount of goods were alight when crews arrived to put out the fire, and the building has been left “seriously damaged”.
The fire began on the third floor and spread to the forth floor of the four storey building. No one was injured during the incident.

“This was quite a large scale incident which took several hours to deal with due to the type of materials inside the building and the level of smoke logging which took significant time to ventilate,” said station manager Carl Mason. “The blaze has left the building seriously damaged but fortunately everyone inside was safely evacuated and no one was injured during the incident.”

A full forensic police investigation is now underway.

Source: logisticsmanager.com

