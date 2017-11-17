AO.com buys 80 Tiger Trailers

AO.com has chosen 80 new Tiger rigid trucks for its delivery fleet.

The deal is the first of its kind for the online business, as Tiger previously supplied double deck trailers for the company’s trunking fleet.

“We have been working with Tiger since 2014 and knew their design team would be up to the task,” said Jon Makin, national fleet manager, AO.com. “They look at things differently to other manufacturers, placing the efficiency of the design at the forefront of the process.”

“These trucks operate everywhere in the UK, from country roads to city streets.

“The delivery routes we run require the vehicles to be flexible enough to access any destination. Each truck will clock up between 80,000 and 100,000km a year so the new aerodynamics Tiger has incorporated will make a significant difference to their fuel efficiency.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com