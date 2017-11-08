Arthur David implements Maxoptra

Food service company Arthur David has implemented the Maxoptra route planning and scheduling software, which is integrated with its Tom-Tom in-cab telematics.

Since implementing the system, the distributor of fresh foods has introduced a ‘one-call’ customer care policy.

“While the improvements for our drivers, transport planners and customer care staff have had a massive impact on our business, the best results have been evidenced by our customers,” said Daren Hill, operations director at Arthur David.

Source: logisticsmanager.com