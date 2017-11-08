 

Arthur David implements Maxoptra

8. November 2017 16:07
Artikel drucken
Arthur David implements Maxoptra

Beitrag bequem vorlesen lassen:

Food service company Arthur David has implemented the Maxoptra route planning and scheduling software, which is integrated with its Tom-Tom in-cab telematics.

Since implementing the system, the distributor of fresh foods has introduced a ‘one-call’ customer care policy.

“While the improvements for our drivers, transport planners and customer care staff have had a massive impact on our business, the best results have been evidenced by our customers,” said Daren Hill, operations director at Arthur David.

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Verwendete Tags

Telematik

Jetzt im Social Network teilen

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login einreichen. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich. Top-Platzierungen und Extras können Sie in Kürze per Klick hinzubuchen oder wählen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice.

Newsarchiv

Newsletter Presseservice

Fachzeitschrift Print on Demand

Cross Media Werbefenster

e-Commerce Logistik-Day

B2B Branchenportale

Branchenportal: eCommerce Logistik-Day
Portal: http://insider.logistik-express.com


Branchenportal: LogiMAT Aussteller
Portal: http://b2b.logistik-express.com



Branchenportal: Logistik affine Unternehmen (A) Portal: http://verzeichnis.logistik-express.com


Branchenportal: Network Cluster D-A-CH
Portal: http://lounge.logistik-express.com


Newsarchiv

Newsarchiv

Kategorien

LOGISTIK express® informiert täglich seit 2006, fachlich, sachlich, aktuell, stellt mit 50.000 Beiträgen das umfangreichste Informationsportal im deutschsprachigen Raum und richtet sich an Entscheider und Entscheidungsträger aus Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. Holen Sie sich mit LOGISTIK express® Ihren Informationsvorsprung. Finden Sie über LOGISTIK express® Ihren Logistik-Partner!

LOGISTIK express® Portale

Kennen Sie schon unsere B2B Branchenportale mit Firmensuche?

Kontakt

LOGISTIK express®
Medieninhaber, Herausgeber: Markus Jaklitsch
Operngasse 17-21, 13 OG, Sky 360
A-1040 Wien

info@logistik-express.at
www.logistik-express.com

© Copyright 2017 LOGISTIK express® Markus Jaklitsch. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...