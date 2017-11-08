Palletways predicts record Christmas

Palletways expects to move some 875,000 pallets in the coming Christmas season compared to 841,000 last year – and a record for the network.

It said that, compared to the same point at the start of October, the number the number of pallets moved by the network is up some five per cent in 2017.

During the festive season, it expects to process about 780 trailers every single day with around 1,500 vehicles criss-crossing the country daily.

Source: logisticsmanager.com