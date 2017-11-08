 

ARI to trial voice based fleet management system

8. November 2017 16:11
ARI to trial voice based fleet management system

ARI has launched a pilot Alexa App, a voice -based system that allows drivers to request and receive fleet data with voice commands.

The technology would allow end-users to interact with their fleet data and ARI insights, the company’s web-based portal, by asking to learn information out loud, and receiving the information the same way.

ARI says it is a step toward making ARI technology and data readily available to fleet managers and drivers without having to use a website or a portal.

“As Alexa, and other technologies like it, creep into more parts of our daily lives, it made sense for us to explore if our clients would benefit from this new way of engaging with ARI, specifically by integrating it with our ARI insights portal,” said ARI director of client information services Don Woods.

“Through the pilot program, we hope to learn more about how people actually want to use the technology in the field and if it creates efficiencies in managing their fleet.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Management

